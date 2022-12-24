Cizikas (upper body) will miss Friday's game against Florida, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Cizikas was injured during Thursday's contest versus the Rangers. He has two goals and seven points in 34 games while averaging 13:04 of ice time this season. Aatu Raty, who was recalled from the AHL on Friday, will draw into the lineup.
