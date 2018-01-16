Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Out through end of week at minimum
Cizikas (upper body) will be sidelined through the end of the week at a minimum, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports.
Cizikas departed Saturday's game against the Rangers early because of the upper-body ailment, and it appears the issue will cost him at least a week of game action. With him ruled out through the end of the week along with a number of other bodies up front, the Islanders will go through the next three games with some irregular names in the lineup. Another update on Cizikas' status should surface at some point before next Monday's matchup versus the Coyotes, though whether or not he travels with the Isles when they begin their three-game road trip Saturday against the Blackhawks could also be a telling sign.
