Cizikas (hand) isn't available for Thursday's game in St. Louis. He'll be evaluated after the Islanders return to New York, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Cizikas was injured when he took a shot off his hand during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Pittsburgh. After Thursday's contest, the Islanders will return home to host the Lightning on Saturday. In the meantime, Kyle MacLean, who was summoned from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, is projected to draw into the lineup with Cizikas unavailable.