Cizikas is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests in goals (20), points (33) and shots (111). The center logged a mere 14:01 of ice time in the bottom-six last season and will likely continue to serve in that role once cleared to play. The 27-year-old's absence could open up a spot in the lineup for Tom Kuhnhackl against the Capitals on Friday.