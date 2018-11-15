Cizikas will miss 2-3 weeks due to a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Given his timeline to return, Cizikas will miss at least the next six games, though it could certainly be longer. In 16 games this year, the center registered five goals, four helpers and 23 shots in a bottom-six role. With both Andrew Ladd (lower body) and Matt Martin (upper body) unavailable, the Isles have recalled Stephen Gionta and Michael Dal Colle from AHL Bridgeport.