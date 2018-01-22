Cizikas (upper body) could return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Thursday, per Brian Compton of NHL.com.

While Cizikas's reintroduction to the lineup would help the Isles regain some of their grittiness, it probably will go unnoticed by most fantasy owners when you consider he has just one helper in his last 12 outings prior to getting hurt. Even when healthy, the center has managed a mere 11 points in 40 outings. Unless the 26-year-old can turn a corner soon, he could struggle to hit the 20-point mark for the first time in three years.