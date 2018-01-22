Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Possible return Thursday
Cizikas (upper body) could return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Thursday, per Brian Compton of NHL.com.
While Cizikas's reintroduction to the lineup would help the Isles regain some of their grittiness, it probably will go unnoticed by most fantasy owners when you consider he has just one helper in his last 12 outings prior to getting hurt. Even when healthy, the center has managed a mere 11 points in 40 outings. Unless the 26-year-old can turn a corner soon, he could struggle to hit the 20-point mark for the first time in three years.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...