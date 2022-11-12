Cizikas (undisclosed) was able to practice Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas has to leave the loss to the Coyotes on Thursday. While no reason was given for why he had to leave, it is believed it was to check to make sure he did not have a concussion. No matter the reason, the fact that Cizikas was able to practice Friday is a pretty good sign that he will play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.