Cizikas registered an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Cizikas has picked up a helper in back-to-back games. He picked off a clearing attempt and put a shot on net, leading to a rebound for Matt Martin to score on in the third period Saturday. Through seven outings, Cizikas has three points, six shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating while playing in a fourth-line role.