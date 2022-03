Cizikas scored a goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Cizikas contributed a third-period tally in the Islanders' comeback attempt. The 31-year-old opened March with three scoreless outings before his goal Monday. The checking-line center is up to seven tallies, three assists, 58 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-1 rating through 46 contests.