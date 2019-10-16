Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Questionable for Friday
Cizikas (lower leg) has a chance to play Thursday in Winnipeg, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz stated that Cizikas, currently wearing a walking boot, is closer to re-joining the lineup than fellow injured teammate Jordan Eberle. Cizikas was hurt during the final preseason game and tried to play through the injury before finally relenting and shutting it down. When healthy he should resume his role on the crash line for the Islanders with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.
