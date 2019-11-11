Cizikas (knee) was given Sunday off and his availability for Wednesday is in question Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas missed the third period of the win over Florida on Saturday after taking a shot off of his left knee. Coach Barry Trotz believes Cizikas will be available to play Wednesday but can't be certain. The Islanders are hoping that at least one of Leo Komarov (neck) or Cizikas will be available to play. If neither is available the Islanders will be short at center and may have to call up a player from the AHL.