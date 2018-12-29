Cizikas scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The goal was his 10th of the season, giving the checking-line center a new career high in that category. Cizikas has gotten there largely on the strength of an elevated 23.8 percent shooting rate, and while his 15 points through 29 games is surprisingly solid, he doesn't see enough ice time to keep up that scoring pace.