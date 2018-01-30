Cizikas (upper body) has been activated off of injured reserve and will suit up for Tuesday's contest against the Panthers.

Thus, Cizikas returns to action after a six-game absence and figures to return to his bottom-six role in the Islanders' lineup immediately. With just 11 points and 49 shots on goal in his first 40 games this season, the 26-year-old doesn't figure to do much damage from a fantasy perspective in the traditional, offensive sense, but he can be useful in formats that value hits. Ross Johnston will serve as a healthy scratch with Cizikas reentering the lineup.