Cizikas (knee) will be in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Cizikas has been red hot of late, as he notched four points in his previous three games, including a shorthanded goal. The Toronto native figures to maintain a bottom-six role, but could still challenge for the 30-point mark after reaching that threshold for the first time in his career last year.

