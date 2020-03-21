Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Ready to play
Cizikas (leg) will be able to play if and when the season resumes, Islanders web site reports.
Cizikas was yet another Islander cut by a skate blade this season. That injury has healed and Cizikas will be a welcome addition to an Islander team that has played terribly in his absence. The Islanders seem to play their best when the line of Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck, and Cizikas is completely healthy, but all three have missed a good amount of time this season. If the season does resume and the Islanders do qualify for the playoffs, this line will need to be healthy and intact in order for the Islanders to make any sort of deep playoff run.
