Cizikas (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas is expected to move to the wing Tuesday, skating on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Zach Parise. Cizikas has picked up two goals and seven points through 34 contests this season.
