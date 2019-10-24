Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Ready to rock
Cizikas (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas will return to a bottom-six role following a five-game absence, skating with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck on the Islanders' fourth line. The 28-year-old pivot has logged one assist and seven hits in three contests this campaign.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Returns to practice•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Doubtful for Thursday's contest•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Missing another game Saturday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Skipping trip to Winnipeg•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Shifts to IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.