Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Records helper
Cizikas had an assist in Sunday's 3-0 preseason victory over the Flyers.
The fourth-liner hooked up with regular-season linemate Cal Clutterbuck on the powerplay to go up 2-0. The 27-year-old also lived up to his usual bruiser status, having logged six hits on the night.
