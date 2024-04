Cizikas logged an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Cizikas redirected a pass off the wall to Matt Barzel, who then found Bo Horvat for a one-timer in the slot late into the first period to put the Islanders up 2-0. The 33-year-old recorded 15:47 of ice time and had two hits and one blocked shot. He will likely be on the first line with Matthew Barzel and Bo Horvat heading into game three.