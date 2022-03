Cizikas logged an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Cizikas set up a Cal Clutterbuck empty-net goal in the third period. In a little over a month since the All-Star break, Cizikas has been solid with four goals and three assists in 16 games. The center started the season slow -- as did many Islanders -- and he's now at 11 points, 103 hits, 59 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 48 contests.