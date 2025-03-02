Cizikas produced one goal and a helper in a 7-4 victory over the Predators on Saturday.

Cizikas had the primary assist on a goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the first period before giving the Islanders a 6-2 lead in the third frame with his fifth goal of 2024-25. The 34-year-old Cizikas ended his 17-game goal drought and a six-game slump without a point in Saturday's win. He has contributed five goals and 11 points in 59 appearances this campaign.