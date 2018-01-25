Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Remains sidelined
Despite earlier reports, Cizikas (upper body) will not return to the lineup against Vegas on Thursday.
With the NHL All-Star Game right around the corner, it's not surprising coach Doug Weight decided to hold Cizikas out. The center will get a few extra days to get healthy before returning the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, the Toronto native was stuck in a rut with a 12-game goal drought, during which he added a lone helper.
