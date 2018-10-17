Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Removed from injured reserve
Cizikas (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas is expected to reprise his role as a bottom-six center against the Ducks on Wednesday night. He's a physical player, albeit one who has never hit the 30-point level since coming into the league in the 2011-12 season.
