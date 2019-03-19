Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Returning to lineup
Cizikas (lower body) will suit up for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Cizikas has a career-high 30 points this season and his return is huge for the Islanders. He'll slot back into a bottom-six role where he should continue a consistent scoring pace.
