Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Returns to action Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cizikas has recovered from his illness and will return to the lineup Saturday against Nashville.
Cizikas sat out his first game of the season Thursday. He has six goals, eight assists and 108 hits across 53 contests this season. Max Shabanov will come out of the lineup after drawing an assist Thursday in a 2-1 win over the Rangers.
