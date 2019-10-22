Cizikas (lower body) returned to practice for the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas has missed five games due to the injury and his return to practice doesn't necessarily mean he will play Thursday. The Islanders have back to back games Thursday and Friday and the team may feel since they don't want him to play in both games, it's better to just give him the extra day and have him suit up for the contest Friday in Ottawa.