Cizikas picked up an assist during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The defensive specialist has a goal, two assists, and a plus-5 rating in his last three games. His eight points in 19 games give him some value in deeper leagues, but Cizikas will need to have an increased role offensively to garner much fantasy relevance in standard formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories