Cizikas is once again likely slated to open the season at center with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck flanking him, Sasha Kandrach of the Islanders' official site reports.

There was some thought that since Cizikas potted 20 goals last season, he should be moved to a goal-scoring line, but the signing of Derick Brassard put that notion to bed. Cizikas, Martin, and Clutterbuck may be the best fourth line in the NHL and the energy they provide for the team has proven to be invaluable over the long course of a season. The Islanders would love for Cizikas to hit the 20-goal mark once again, but 12-15 goals may be a more reasonable expectation.