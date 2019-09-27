Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Role to remain the same
Cizikas is once again likely slated to open the season at center with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck flanking him, Sasha Kandrach of Islanders web site reports.
There was some thought that since Cizikas potted 20 goals last season that he should be moved to a goal-scoring line, but the signing of Derek Brassard put that notion to bed. Cizikas, Martin, and Clutterbuck may be the best fourth line in the NHL and the energy they provide for the team has proven to be invaluable over the long course of a season. The Islanders would love for Cizikas to hit the 20-goal mark once again, but 12-15 goals may be a more reasonable expectation.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.