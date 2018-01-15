Cizikas (upper body), as expected, will not play against the Canadiens on Monday.

Considering coach Doug Weight stated that Cizikas's injury "doesn't look good," following Saturday's tilt with the Rangers, it shouldn't come as a surprise he is unavailable versus Montreal. The team has yet to announce any specifics regarding the severity of the center's ailment, but he should probably be considered doubtful (at best) for Tuesday's clash with the Devils.