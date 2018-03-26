Cizikas is dealing with an upper-body injury and won't make the trip to Ottawa on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The news effectively rules Cizikas out for the next two outings -- Monday versus the Panthers and Tuesday against the Senators. Considering the center is bogged down in a 17-game goal drought and has a mere three helpers over that stretch, few fantasy owners will be impacted by his absence. Chris Wagner figures to slot into a fourth-line role in Cizikas' stead.