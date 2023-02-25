Cizikas hasn't registered a point in his last 14 games, entering the game Friday versus the Kings.

Cizikas is not a goal scorer, but the team likely expected more than four goals in 60 games. Coach Lane Lambert has talked to Cizikas about taking too many penalties, as he has already set a career-high in Penalty minutes with 50. Injuries have also forced Cizikas to play without his usual linemates, Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck (upper body). The Islanders will need offensive contributions from all their forwards to reach the playoffs this season.