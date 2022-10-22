Cizikas has yet to register a point and only has five SOG in the first four games this season.

Cizikas had a career season in 2018-19 with 20 goals and 33 points, but in the 3+ seasons since, he only has 27 goals and 44 points. The Islanders seem to be searching for goal-scoring perennially, but Cizikas isn't the answer. His line is best used as a physical tool to hit everything that moves and provide energy for the team. The Islanders will likely need that energy as their next five games are against the Lightning, Panthers, Rangers, Hurricanes, and Avalanche. Where they sit after these five games might tell us all we need to know about how this team compares with some of the best in the league.