Cizikas hasn't registered a point for the Islanders in their last four games.

On the season, Cizikas only has four goals and two assists to go along with a rating of minus-2 in 37 games. Cizikas normally centers the third line for the Islanders and is flanked by Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin. Coach Barry Trotz has been tinkering with that line over the past month; however, as Martin has been a healthy scratch at times, Clutterbuck moved to different lines as the Isles have struggled to find goal scoring this season. This trio is expected to play together when the Islanders host the Canadiens on Sunday.