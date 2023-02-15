Cizikas (illness) will play Tuesday versus the Senators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas was initially considered a game-time decision, but he'll be good to go. He'll step in on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body) unavailable Tuesday. Cizikas has gone nine games without a point.
