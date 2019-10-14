Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Shifts to IR
The Islanders placed Cizikas (lower leg) on injured reserve Monday.
Cizikas' IR placement is retroactive to Oct. 8, so he could miss as little as just one additional game (Monday's tilt with the Blues) before returning to action. In a corresponding move, New York called up forward Oliver Wahlstrom from AHL Bridgeport.
