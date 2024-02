Cizikas (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Saturday, according to CapFriendly.

In order to activate Ryan Pulock (lower body) from long-term injured reserve, the Islanders also moved Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) to LTIR on Saturday. It's unclear when Cizikas will be available to return to action, but he won't be in the lineup Monday versus the Maple Leafs. He has earned five goals, 11 points, 43 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 69 hits across 39 appearances this season.