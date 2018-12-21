Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Should set career high in goals
Cizikas is on pace to shatter his career best in goals scored in a season for the Islanders.
Cizikas currently has eight goals in 27 games and his best season to date was in 2014 when he had nine goals in 70 games. Cizikas also has a rating of plus-7 as he centers the checking line for the Isles with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck usually flanking him. The Isles don't rely on Cizikas to score goals, but will certainly take the 15-20 he is on pace for this season. That checking line is used to shut down an opponents top offensive line and/or to give the team a shot of energy when coach Barry Trotz thinks it is needed.
