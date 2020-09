Cizikas (undisclosed) has left the bubble and won't return for the remainder of the postseason, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Cizikas was ruled out for a second straight game Sunday, but he'll head back to New York with Tom Kuhnhackl. The team didn't disclose the reason for Cizikas' departure. Ross Johnston and Michael Dal Colle are expected to rotate in Cizikas' place moving forward.