Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Sitting Sunday
Cizikas (lower body) will not be available for Sunday's game in Minnesota.
Cizikas will miss his second straight game with what's been called a lower-body strain. The 28-year-old is having a career year with 19 goals and 30 points and should be expected back soon.
