Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Skates with team Monday
Cizikas (lower body) joined his teammates on the ice Monday, but remains a little ways off with coach Barry Trotz telling reporters, "I'm hoping we get a couple practices in with him and Casey will be right there."
Considering the Isles have two days off following Monday's tilt with Washington, that would give Cizikas a pair of practice sessions in preparation of potentially returning versus the Bruins on Thursday. Once ready to go, the center will need to be activated off injured reserve with Stephen Gionta or Tanner Fritz likely headed to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
