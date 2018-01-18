Cizikas (upper body) joined the team for their morning skate Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Thursday will be the third game that Cizikas has missed due to the suspected hand/finger injury. Skating with the team is always a good sign and an important first step in a return to the lineup but it's also worth noting that this kind of injury wouldn't preclude Cizikas from skating. The Islanders still remain hopeful that their fourth line center will be able to return to action on their upcoming three game road trip which starts Saturday in Chicago.