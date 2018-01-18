Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Skating with team
Cizikas (upper body) joined the team for their morning skate Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Thursday will be the third game that Cizikas has missed due to the suspected hand/finger injury. Skating with the team is always a good sign and an important first step in a return to the lineup but it's also worth noting that this kind of injury wouldn't preclude Cizikas from skating. The Islanders still remain hopeful that their fourth line center will be able to return to action on their upcoming three game road trip which starts Saturday in Chicago.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Out through end of week at minimum•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Ruled out Monday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Leaves game early•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Three points in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: In lineup Thursday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Could play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...