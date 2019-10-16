Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Skipping trip to Winnipeg
Cizikas (lower leg) will not make the trip to Winnipeg for Thursday's game against the Jets, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Cizikas was initially deemed questionable for the contest, but he'll spend at least one more game on injured reserve before retaking the ice. The veteran pivot will now turn his focus to Saturday's contest in Columbus as a possible return date, though he's not guaranteed to lace up the skates for that one either.
