Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Slated to play Tuesday
Cizikas (illness) took part in morning skate and is projected to play Tuesday against the Senators, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Cizikas exited Sunday's contest against the Flyers while battling a bug, but a day off between games looks to have done the trick. He's expected to slot in at his usual spot centering the bottom line, with Josh Ho-Sang and Ross Johnston flanking him.
