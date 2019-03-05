Cizikas (illness) took part in morning skate and is projected to play Tuesday against the Senators, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Cizikas exited Sunday's contest against the Flyers while battling a bug, but a day off between games looks to have done the trick. He's expected to slot in at his usual spot centering the bottom line, with Josh Ho-Sang and Ross Johnston flanking him.

