Cizikas is currently in a walking boot, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Coach Barry Trotz stated earlier Saturday that Cizikas aggravated an injury that he suffered late in preseason. That injury was thought to be to his ankle. Cizikas is not expected to be out of the lineup long-term but it's still concerning that the injury is not healing quickly even though he has been given multiple days off. The next chance for Cizikas to play will be Monday versus St. Louis.