Cizikas (Covid-19) still isn't skating or traveling with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders at one time had seven players in the Covid-19 protocols, and now Cizikas is all that remains. He can be activated at any time, but it seems he may be having problems recovering from the virus. When Cizikas will return to the team is unknown as the Islanders haven't released any information on his status. When he does return to the team, he will once again center the fourth line.