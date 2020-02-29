Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Still not skating
Cizikas (leg) has yet to resume skating with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas had his left leg sliced by the skate blade of Ivan Provorov of the Flyers on Feb. 11. The original prognosis was that Cizikas would miss 3-4 weeks due to the injury and that timeline still looks accurate. The Islanders haven't been the same team since the injuries to Cizikas and fellow fourth-liner, Cal Clutterbuck (wrist). That line for the Isles is their identity as they are used to add or curb momentum by hitting anything and everything that moves. The Isles are hopeful that Cizikas and Clutterbuck will both be back with the team within the next 7-10 days.
