Cizikas picked up a goal and assist in a 5-1 win over the Lightning on Sunday.

The Islanders' forward has posted six points over a nine-game stretch but hasn't exactly spread out his production. His six points came in three games, with Cizikas being shut out in the remaining six contests. Suffice to say, it's been a streaky season for the 27-year-old, but for the first time in his career, Cizikas has scored double-digit goals in a season and with 19 points in 37 games, is on pace to eclipse his previous career-best 29-point season from 2015-16.