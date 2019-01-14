Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Streaky stretch continues
Cizikas picked up a goal and assist in a 5-1 win over the Lightning on Sunday.
The Islanders' forward has posted six points over a nine-game stretch but hasn't exactly spread out his production. His six points came in three games, with Cizikas being shut out in the remaining six contests. Suffice to say, it's been a streaky season for the 27-year-old, but for the first time in his career, Cizikas has scored double-digit goals in a season and with 19 points in 37 games, is on pace to eclipse his previous career-best 29-point season from 2015-16.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Lends helping hand in win•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Doesn't practice•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Rare multi-point performance•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Should set career high in goals•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Activated off IR•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Skates with team Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...