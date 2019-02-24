Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Strikes first for Isles
Cizikas netted his 17th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
Cizikas' career year continues, as he now has 27 points in 54 games. Recently, the center has posted five goals in six contests. He added four hits and a plus-2 rating Saturday.
