Cizikas (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Coyotes in the third period, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Lane Lambert had no update on Cizikas' status after the contest. The injury occurred on a faceoff late in the game, which may explain the lack of details. Cizikas can be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, though the 31-year-old's potential absence is unlikely to impact many fantasy managers.